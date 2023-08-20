Andrew Spodek Acquires 1,998 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 1,998 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,931.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 177,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,460.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Andrew Spodek bought 8,002 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,029.00.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 730.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Featured Stories

