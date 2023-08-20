Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,659 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.65% of Schrödinger worth $68,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $1,840,830. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

