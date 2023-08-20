Credit Suisse AG Has $67.26 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,690 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.41% of Atmos Energy worth $67,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ATO opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

