PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PDD were worth $73,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $1,466,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of PDD by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PDD by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after buying an additional 917,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in PDD by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after buying an additional 377,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDD opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

