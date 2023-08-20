Jair Clarke Acquires 1,000 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Jair Clarke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,185.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $21.81 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.