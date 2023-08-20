Credit Suisse AG Acquires 445,258 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,258 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $71,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,437,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

