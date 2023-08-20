Capula Management Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

