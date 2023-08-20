fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

fuboTV Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $598.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.