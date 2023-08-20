Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -360.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,389,489.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,242,538.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,903 shares of company stock valued at $81,991,038. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 80.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,474,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after buying an additional 657,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 143.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,262,000 after buying an additional 1,042,843 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 87.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

