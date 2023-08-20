Capula Management Ltd Sells 146 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $143.78 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $185.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

