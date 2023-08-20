Capula Management Ltd Has $215,000 Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 41.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in NNN REIT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

