The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $461.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $483.00 to $461.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.88% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $324.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.38 and its 200-day moving average is $336.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

