Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,761 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,787,000 after buying an additional 922,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

