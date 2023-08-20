United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $229.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

