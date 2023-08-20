Capula Management Ltd Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $614,744. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.