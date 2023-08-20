Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.