Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zelman & Associates

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.33 and its 200-day moving average is $241.04. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $315.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

