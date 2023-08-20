Capula Management Ltd Lowers Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Capula Management Ltd cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,401,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,953,000 after buying an additional 122,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after buying an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.