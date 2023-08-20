Capula Management Ltd Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 10.4 %

DLB stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock worth $8,191,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

