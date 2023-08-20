Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $130.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

