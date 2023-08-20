Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) PT Raised to $36.00

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KE opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $686.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.36. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $496.14 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 386,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

