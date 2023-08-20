Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 325.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPRB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.35 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,681,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, RiverVest Venture Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 2,936,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.