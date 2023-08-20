LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LSI Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LSI Industries stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $455.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,245,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 154.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 882,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

