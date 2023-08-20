Capula Management Ltd Invests $218,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.