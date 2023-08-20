Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $5.50

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Farfetch Price Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 69.97% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

