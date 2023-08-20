BTIG Research Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $5.50

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

NYSE FTCH opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

