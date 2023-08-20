Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $808,625.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,219,341 shares of company stock valued at $944,457,672. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

