Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Maximus Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. Maximus has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

