Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zelman & Associates

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.