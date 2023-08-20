Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

YETI Price Performance

YETI stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

