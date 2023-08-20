Capula Management Ltd Trims Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Playtika were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Playtika by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Playtika by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,213,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 728,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 832,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,910,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,135,916.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Playtika Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.