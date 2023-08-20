Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Argus cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

