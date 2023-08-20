Wedbush Increases Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target to $20.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

