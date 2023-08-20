Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after acquiring an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,040 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

