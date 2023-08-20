3,340 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,418.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ opened at $69.31 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

