Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,079 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Toro Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $80.44 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

