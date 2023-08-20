Capula Management Ltd Makes New $230,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 93.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $199.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

