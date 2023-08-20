Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,520 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 258.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $513,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 122.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $11,107,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

