Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,269 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $15.07 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.