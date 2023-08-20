Capula Management Ltd Makes New $261,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,334,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,458,000 after buying an additional 461,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,863,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $149,585,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CINF opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

