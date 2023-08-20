Capula Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 40,974 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Lyft by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 38,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $8,652,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lyft by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,184 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dave Stephenson acquired 8,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $99,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,531.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

