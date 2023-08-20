Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 615 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,621,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after buying an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $504.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,038 shares of company stock worth $23,501,530. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

