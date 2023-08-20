Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ED opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

