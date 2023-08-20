Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.85. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.80.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHUS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth about $500,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

