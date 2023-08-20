Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 819 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Amundi raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after buying an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.63 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

