Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $366,000 Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Upland Software worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Upland Software by 498.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Upland Software by 39.0% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 99,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 135.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Upland Software by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Stock Down 2.0 %

UPLD stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $81.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

