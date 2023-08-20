Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Down 14.7%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Free Report) was down 14.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 402,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,549,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Missfresh Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Missfresh by 978.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Missfresh by 395.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 59,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares in the last quarter.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

Further Reading

