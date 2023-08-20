Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Globant by 886.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 166,872 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Globant by 408.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 392,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Globant by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $232.19.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.08.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

