Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZTA

Insider Activity at Azenta

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.