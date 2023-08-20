StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

CAT opened at $273.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

